1× 0:00 -10:04

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

yGOR flipped the light switch up and down. Nothing.

Ever since the apparition appeared, he hadn’t been able to get power to the studio. All was dark, except for the iridescent glow through the window—which was turning more iridescent by the second.

The room lights remained dim; however, the Christmas tree–like indicators on his synths began to sputter, crackle, and sparkle with an energy he had never before felt. The knobs on his equipment slid and turned of their own volition, and his studio monitors began to buzz with a perplexing noise.

The noise was odd to the point of evil.

yGOR heard voices and couldn’t tell if they were a greeting or a warning.

The noise began to feel like a threat—one that needed to be repelled or matched or drowned.

He clicked through his presets and files as fast as possible, feeling as if he was being chased—running to lock a door and hide in his musical safe room. Only something funky could combat the odd feeling rising in his body. He picked up a bass guitar.

The light of the apparition, the flicker from his equipment, and the fear in his mind began glowing like a discotheque. Only rhythm could fight the odd sensation. The more he tried to fight it, the more the noise fought back, matching his musical instincts blow for blow.

The battle raged, but quickly exhausted yGOR’s well of beats and melodies and left him no choice.

He let go, feeling the odd time signatures and atonal mess seep from the synthesizer knobs, through his veins and to his core.

yGOR realized that giving up released his inner groove. The funk was the oddness and the strangeness was the funk. His heart began to float. He stepped outside, looked up at the sky, and suddenly understood everything.

Miter is the name for the solo recording project of legendary Denver rocker, Ryan Stubbs. Ok, the word “legendary” is doing a lot of work. Ryan releases music, writing and video via Washed Memoir in Real Time, a publication that is guaranteed to change your life for the better, one song at a time.