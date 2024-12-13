Twelve Days of Christmas—Dark Tidings is a Substack special holiday event. Each day beginning Friday the 13th, we’ll count down to Christmas Eve with a dark tale featuring one of the gifts from the classic carol. A guide to all the stories can be found here

We trained in the catacombs under the defunct apostolic church on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Benny says it's the best vibe in town for spirit slips and resonant thrumlets. The kind that quiver through the skin and make the head sweat.

And after many months of practice, even through the chaotic echoes of the underground, locking in was easier than we ever thought it might be. Sticks on skins, we were a rhythm machine of exacting certitude, though it wasn't always this way.