Start the experience - audio up and listen with headphones for best results
Cycle the Cycle is a story for the screen scored with original audio—a story score. Unlike traditional print or video, this format sits in a quiet in-between: it’s paced like poetry, unfolds like cinema, but retains the intimacy of reading. The text appears one sentence at a time, each line given room to breathe, while a persistent, slow-burn soundtrack deepens the atmosphere. This new form invites the viewer to read with their body, not just their eyes—to surrender to tone, space, and drift. It’s not interactive. It’s immersive. A ritual of attention.
This is like a novel, first-in-class medicine derived from a natural compound, unexpected and on the edge of a cure.
Surprisingly anxiety inducing, in a good, creepy kinda way. The chill music was really what got me I think. But also… I found myself wondering, “did I just get tricked into experiencing a story about a treasured jizz sock?” I still loved it either way, maybe more tbh…