From the prompt: estranged fuzzball from the PROMPTMANTEAU GENERATOR

"Mon petite Shoofoo, you wanna kiss from mummy? Yes you do," says Brenda Cabbáge, arranging her ears and puckering enthusiastically across the table at her almost white familiar twerking on the outdoor cafe pew. She leans an orange and fuscia trilby off her head and swipes a burgundy dyed curl off her nose.

"Ham and cheese croissant, Ma'am," monotones the server hard squinting at the small creature licking it’s thin black lips, then smiling and clinking the plate down on the table between the woman and her companion.

"Baby wants a little bite? Whooz got da hungaries?" Shoofoo wiggles, and spasms, and bulges it's eyes like a muppet grotesque. Then possessed by the salty soft drool inducing goodie, they jump on the table and take off with the pastry.

"Silly booboo, where you going?" says Brenda tracking the fuzzball ducking under tables on the patio and dodging pedestrians out onto the boulevard, "Shoooooofeeeeee staaaahp!" she yells after the thing but the pet ignores her, runs to the curb, looks back once, and then jumps into the open door of a waiting brown sedan.

Brenda now standing, bracing herself on the chair back, watches the vehicle speed away. Her initial panic and distress now turned sour with muffled rage. “That little shit,” sizzles out between her teeth.

"Thanks Bill," says Shoofoo in the backseat, between bites of croissant, "I just couldn't take another day with Brenda."

"No worries bud, it's about time you had a break," says Bill, "Brenda's nuts"

"Think she'll get over me?” Shoofee mumbles half to themselves staring up out the window watching the light poles slash by.

"Whazthat?" says Bill absently.

"Nothing, it doesnt matter. Lets go grab a beer,” says Shoofoo carefully picking the crumbs out of their hair.