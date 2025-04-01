Plants//Synthesizers

Share this postFerns of ColumboPlants//SynthesizersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript9Share this postFerns of ColumboPlants//SynthesizersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Plants//SynthesizersAn educational seriesJon TApr 01, 20259Share this postFerns of ColumboPlants//SynthesizersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31ShareTranscriptBackyard takeoverDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFerns of ColumboPlants//SynthesizersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFerns of ColumboSubscribeAuthorsJon TRecent PostsPlants//Synthesizers ns05Mar 28 • Jon TWilliam Pauley III and Jon T CollabMar 5 • Jon TDays Left Of YouOct 30, 2024 • Jon TSquid, Veil & PitchforkOct 21, 2024 • Jon T100 Goblin NamesOct 2, 2024 • Jon TSci-Friday - Earth I belongMay 17, 2024 • Jon TSuffrin' BluesMay 13, 2024 • Jon T
Share this post