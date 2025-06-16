Tickle Hairs

When I’m not writing writing, I like to write—and make other things. This is one of those. A story experience. An excerpt from Ditch Rockets of San Bartolo set to programmatic animation and a new audio track. For those that remember the Night Legs from this story, this is a piece set in their internal telepathic universe. The visualization is perhaps more a reflection of how they see themselves than the unsettling image they dimensionalize in our world. Here they exhude elegance and grace, flow and fugue.

Listen with full screen and headphones for optimum experience. Enjoy!