Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
7

Zoom Out

Jon T's avatar
Jon T
Apr 10, 2025
7
7
Share
Transcript

What happens after this? What have we been doing the whole time? Why are the robots dancing?

Thanks for watching and listening. Support the work with a paid subscription. Super good value.

Share

Discussion about this video

Ferns of Columbo
Ferns of Columbo
Authors
Jon T's avatar
Jon T
Recent Posts
Plants//Synthesizers
  Jon T
Plants//Synthesizers ns05
  Jon T
William Pauley III and Jon T Collab
  Jon T
Days Left Of You
  Jon T
Squid, Veil & Pitchfork
  Jon T
100 Goblin Names
  Jon T
Sci-Friday - Earth I belong
  Jon T